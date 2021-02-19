All passenger flights canceled at Memphis International Airport as water pressure remains low

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Issues with water pressure at Memphis Light Gas and Water have caused the passenger terminal to shut down at the Memphis International Airport.
According to a news release, the airport has experienced low pressure periodically this week, however, levels dropped Thursday night to the point that passenger operations were no longer feasible.
As a result, airlines have canceled all passenger flights for Friday, Feb. 19.
Cargo operations will remain the same.
MEM said the terminal will remain closed until water pressure has been restored to an acceptable operational level. MEM said they are in contact with MLGW on the progress of repairs.
The Memphis International Airport said it requires a significant water supply for restrooms, operations, food and beverage, and the airlines.
“This is a last resort for MEM,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “A passenger airport cannot function without a safe and dependable water supply, which we do not have at this time. Our staff is committed to providing a safe, sanitary and secure operation. We hope that MLGW is able to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.
