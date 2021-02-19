All Shelby Co. Health Dept. locations closed Friday

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions have forced the Shelby County Health Department to shut down all locations on Friday.
Clinic appointments set for Feb. 19 will be rescheduled. All COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed.
Coronavirus vaccinations scheduled for this week will be rescheduled, so there is no need to reschedule appointments.
For updated information on closures with the Shelby Co. Health Department, click here.
