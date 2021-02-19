Cold today, but gradual warming trend through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to temperatures in the single digits and teens, so roads will be slick this morning. Thankfully, there will be abundant sunshine today, so road conditions will improve quickly. Thick snow pack may take several days to melt away. High temperatures will only reach the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. It will be another cold night with low temperatures around 10 degrees. Therefore, black ice will be possible again tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. There will be a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the upper 20s.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. A northwest wind at 5 mph and low temperatures in the single digits to 10 degrees.
THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will finally rise above freezing this weekend, so the snow will continue to melt. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, especially in the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: We will have a nice warming trend next week with temperatures above the 56 degree average. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, which is well deserved after a long cold stretch in the Mid-South. Low temperatures will stay above freezing next week too. A light shower will be possible early Monday morning before sunrise, but the rest of the day will be dry. There will also be a chance for rain on Thursday.
