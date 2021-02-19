Cold today, but gradual warming trend through the weekend

NEXT WEEK: We will have a nice warming trend next week with temperatures above the 56 degree average. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, which is well deserved after a long cold stretch in the Mid-South. Low temperatures will stay above freezing next week too. A light shower will be possible early Monday morning before sunrise, but the rest of the day will be dry. There will also be a chance for rain on Thursday.