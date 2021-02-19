Dangerous icy streets challenge motorists, delay grocery supplies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the temperatures dip overnight, much of the snow and ice that melted on city streets will refreeze and become even more hazardous.
Don’t expect the streets in your neighborhood to get plowed.
Across the frozen Memphis tundra on Thursday, Feb. 18, car after car after car got stuck.
Snow-covered neighborhood streets look like winter wonderlands, but that snow will have to melt away because officials say city plows will not address secondary streets.
“Major thoroughfares will be our highest priority,” Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht told WMC Action News 5, “it will be difficult to get to anything beyond major roadways. It will take us another day or two, at least, to hit the major thoroughfares again, and then start down to the minor thoroughfares, the minor collectors.”
Dicey road conditions are also impacting Mid-South grocery stores.
Cash Saver lines snaked to the back of the store. The checkers worked as quickly as they could.
“Customers have been great,” said Cash Saver owner Rick James, “They’ve been very patient, very understanding that not all of our employees could safely get to work.”
Cash Saver suppliers, said James is looking at Saturday for their next deliveries.
Kroger spokesperson Teresa Dickerson told WMC Action News 5, “We are fortunate to have a Kroger Distribution Center in Memphis to help deliver items to stores. The supply is plentiful but getting the products to our stores over icy roads has been a challenge. Safety is our top priority for our associates, customers, drivers and vendors.”
Tow truck drivers will definitely stay busy in this wicked winter weather but staying home is the best bet for Memphis motorists.
“Most of the residential streets will benefit from the warm weather that’s going to happen starting Saturday and Sunday,” said Director Knecht, “you have highs in the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.”
Keep in mind many of the main roads in Memphis like Poplar, Union, Jackson, and Walnut Grove inside the 240 loop are state roads handled by TDOT.
