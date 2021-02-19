Family of 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

FAYETTE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says four family members are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide.
Investigators responded to a home on Hutton Drive Thursday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, evidence suggests a family member killed three other family members before dying by suicide.
Very few details are available because the investigation is still in the early stages.
The victims were sent to the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. Their names, ages and details surrounding the causes and manners of death are not being released at this time.
Investigators say there was no prior history of violence or law enforcement-related calls to the home.
No other information has been released.
