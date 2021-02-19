Memphis VA postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Saturday

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis VA has postponed COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 due to inclement weather in the Bluff City and surrounding areas.

Veterans that scheduled appointments for Saturday will be contacted to reschedule.

The Memphis VA added that this action was taken out of concern for the safety of veterans and staff.

Officials with the Memphis VA added the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be given as close to 21 days after the first dose as possible. However, if a second dose cannot be given in 21 days and a delay is unavoidable, it may be given up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. Veterans will be given appointments within that timeframe.

