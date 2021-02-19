MLGW to give update on water issues in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is holding a 1 p.m. news conference Friday to provide an update on the water issues across Shelby County.
On Thursday, the utility issued a boil water advisory until further notice because of broken water mains, which can introduce bacteria into the water supply.
Residents across the county are reporting low or no water pressure after winter storms hammered the Mid-South.
The boil water advisory does not apply to residents in Germantown, Collierville, Millington and Bartlett where the municipalities have their own water supply separate from MGLW.
Meanwhile, the Shelby County Health Department issued a health directive Friday closing restaurants until the boil water advisory is lifted.
