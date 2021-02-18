Snow moves east now get ready for bitter cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with lows near 10 degrees and wind chills near zero.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a light northwest wind and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 20s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the single digits.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain late night along with high temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will become partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
