Sunshine will give way to another frigid night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine and a higher sun angle is helping temperatures push into the upper 20s north of Memphis to mid 30s in north Mississippi. Some melting is likely on the roads. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear but frigid with lows between 5 and 10 degrees. Freezing fog is possible in spots. Winds will be calm.
WEEKEND: Highs will rise into the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will drop into the 20s. Clouds will move in Sunday ahead of the next system with a few showers by evening. Highs will top out near 50. Showers will be likely Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s by morning.
NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues with highs near 50 Monday and in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks dry for the first half of the week. Rain will be likely by Thursday and Friday with winter weather just to our north in southern Missouri.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
