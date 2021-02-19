TDOT says most state owned roadways clear, preparing for potholes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation gave an update on the icy roadways in west Tennessee.
According to TDOT, crews have been able to clear most lanes of state-owned roadways in west Tennessee. TDOT said drivers should contact their local city or county to check the condition of locally owned/neighborhood roads.
TDOT said they have used about 18,000 tons of salt and logged over 99,000 miles clearing and treating roadways across 21 counties in west Tennessee since Sunday.
Crews are still working to treat any remaining snow issues, and preparing to respond to new potholes.
Potholes form when moisture seeps into pavement, freezes, expands, and then thaws, which leaves a void that eventually caves in under vehicle traffic.
TDOT said they have a cold mix to make temporary repairs until asphalt plants open regularly in the spring. Click here for more information on potholes.
