Tennessee National Guard sends water tankers to Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee National Guard is helping to resupply St. Francis Hospital in Memphis after two water main breaks near the hospital Thursday.
According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the hospital received seven tanker trucks of water Thursday night and the Guard sent two more tankers Friday to keep the hospital’s water tanks full.
TEMA is coordinating with city and county officials on contingency and supply plans.
Speaking Friday, MLGW officials said hospitals are struggling with low water pressure following the snow storms. The utility has repaired more than 60 water main breaks since Sunday.
Now a precautionary boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.