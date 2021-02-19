USPS temporarily suspends some Mid-South services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily closed some postal facilities and suspended or delayed deliveries.
Here is a roundup of USPS statements about what is happening across the Mid-South tri-state area.
USPS Tennessee Statement:
“We are making every attempt to deliver to all addresses, however, delivery is impacted due to the extreme conditions and inaccessibility of mailboxes. We are asking customers to assist us by clearing a path so carriers can safely access their mailbox. This includes sidewalks, steps, porches or the approach to the mailbox if the carrier delivers to a curbside box.”
USPS Mississippi Statement:
U.S. Postal Service Temporarily Suspending Retail and Delivery Services in Mississippi ZIP Code Areas 369, 386, 387, 388, 389, 390, 391, 392, 393, 396 and 397.
MISSISSIPPI – Operations at all Post Offices within the following three-digit ZIP Codes will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, due to a winter storm. They include: 369, 386, 387, 388, 389, 390, 391, 392, 393, 396, and 397.
We will continue to provide updates to keep the public informed about mail delivery and retail operations.
We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
USPS Arkansas Statement:
In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Arkansas District is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at the following Post Offices until further notice. he Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume.
- Carlisle 206 N. COURT ST 72024
- Crockets Bluff 2908 HWY 153 72038
- Crumrod 38305 HWY 44 S 72328
- Doddridge 28338 US HWY 71 71834
- East Camden 510 A HWY 274 71701
- Elizabeth 4506 ELIZABET RD 72531
- Gamaliel 7621 HWY 101 72537
- Goodwin 75 SFC 907 72340
- Gregory 20087 HWY 33 S 72059
- Hensley 27001 HWY 365 72065
- Hope 121 S LAUREL ST 71801
- Jersy 198 BRADLEY RD 1 S 71651
- Jonesboro Nettleton Brance 4808 E NETTLETON AVE 72401
- Jonesboro ASU Branch 105 N CARAWAY RD 72467
- Jonesboro DT Station 310 EAST ST 72401 (MAIN OFFICE)
- Lambrook 31393 HWY 20 72353
- LIT Hillcrest 2903 KAVANAUGH BLVD 72225
- LIT Otter Creek 13501 OTTER CREEK PKWY 72210
- LIT State Capitol 1 CAPITOL MALL 72201
- Madison 101 S FIRST ST 72359
- Monroe 18439 HWY 39 S 72108
- Nashville 220 N MAIN ST 71852
- Parkin 111 W FRONT ST 72373
- Pine Bluff Main 100 E 8TH AVE 71601
- Roe 180 MAIN ST 72134
- Snow Lake 1586 S HWY 85 72379
- Sturkie 5312 STURKIE RD 72578
- Tupelo 11220 HWY 17 S 72169
- Turner 8176 HWY 39 72383
- Viola 9971 HWY 62 W 72583
- Wheatley 100 LITTLE ROCK ST 72392
- Willisville 102 NEVADA 8 71864
No alternate sites are available.
The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers.
USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
