Whitehaven COVID-19 vaccination site opens this weekend, taking make-up appointments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is opening the Whitehaven site this weekend to provide make-up vaccination appointments.
The vaccine site will be at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC) Whitehaven center, 1234, Finely Drive, Memphis, TN 38116. This site will be open on Saturday, February 20, and Sunday, February 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Individuals who had scheduled appointments at SWTCC on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12 will be rescheduled to the same time as the original appointment on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Individuals that had appointments at SWTCC on Tuesday, Feb. 16. and Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19 will be rescheduled at the same time as your original appointment on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Appointments scheduled at SWTCC on Wednesday, Feb. 17 will be rescheduled to the same time on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Other SCHD COVID-19 vaccination sites, including Appling, Germantown Baptist Church, and the Pipkin Building, will remain closed through Saturday and Sunday, February 20 and 21.
Once the sites reopen next week, they will take previously scheduled appointments from this week. This means all of this week’s appointments at those sites will be automatically rescheduled on the same day of the week, time, and location next week.
Therefore, there is no need for anyone with a scheduled appointment this week to make a new appointment.
