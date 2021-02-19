Mid-South sports impacted by winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s winter storms have had a widespread impact on the Mid-South.
We’ve seen so many sports postponements because of COVID-19 this year, but now we can add winter weather on top of the list of unexpected changes in 2021.
Ole Miss men’s basketball game against LSU Thursday night in Oxford is postponed.
Tigers’ women’s basketball game Saturday against Temple will be rescheduled.
Tigers baseball and softball were set to have their season opener this weekend, but they will not play because of the weather conditions.
The same goes for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and tennis.
For the basketball games, it’s going to be hard to reschedule because there are only two weeks left in the regular season.
Hopefully, the spring sports don’t face as many COVID postponements as some of the winter sports because they had their seasons canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.