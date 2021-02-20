City of Memphis to distribute thousands of bottles of water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is set to distribute thousands of bottles of water, free of charge, to the community Sunday.
With low water pressure and Memphis Light, Gas and Water issuing as boil water advisory the city is working to fill the need.
City officials say more than 44,472 bottles of water have been purchased in partnership with the Memphis City Council to be distributed at 10 a.m. at several locations.
This will be a drive-thru event. One case of water will be distributed to each car.
Water distribution locations:
- District 1 – New Raleigh Civic Center – 3384 Austin Peay
- District 2 – Bert Ferguson CC – 8505 Trinity
- District 3 – Hickory Hill CC – 3910 Ridgeway
- District 4 – Fire Station 22 – 2690 Lamar
- District 5 – Pink Palace – 3050 Central
- District 6 – South Memphis (Ruth Tate) Senior Center – 1620 Marjorie
- District 7 – Hollywood – 1560 N. Hollywood, and Lewis Senior Center – 1188 N. Parkway
The city says it also purchased over 27,000 bottles of water distributing more than 5,000 among the three warming centers stationed around Memphis. And another 22,400 were donated to the Memphis Housing Authority.
