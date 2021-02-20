City Watch: Missing 2-month-old last seen with non-custodial parent believed to be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a 2-month-old baby girl that was last seen with a non-custodial parent and is believed to be in danger.
Officials say Sunday Carney was seen with her mother and suspect 26-year-old Dominique Carney Friday afternoon.
Sunday is described as a Black female, seven to nine pounds, brown eyes, short curly black hair, wearing a pink coat, pink t-shirt and pink bottoms.
Dominique is described as a Black female, 110 pounds, black hair in two ponytails, last seen wearing a black coat, white sweater, black pants, and brown shoes.
The two were in an unknown black SUV leaving the 600 block of McConnell Street near North Trezevant.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
