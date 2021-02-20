DeSoto County Deputy struck by car, suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early Friday morning there was an armed carjacking in Memphis, according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
DeSoto County Deputies and Olive Branch Police Officers spotted a stolen truck at the Flying J at Highway 78 and Hacks Cross Rd in Olive Branch around lunchtime.
Deputies approached the truck & detained one suspect.
The driver took off & rammed a DCSD patrol car.
The deputy began a pursuit down Highway 78 westbound.
Officers said the driver of the stolen truck hit the brakes suddenly, causing the deputy to spin out.
A white man and woman were last seen in the stolen vehicle heading westbound on Highway 78 towards Memphis.
The deputy was not injured but the patrol car was towed.
John Chadwell, 32, from Memphis has been taken into custody in West Memphis after carjacking another vehicle, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
