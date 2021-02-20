911 system restored in DeSoto County after winter weather disruptions

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County’s 911 service has been fully restored all call centers are receiving calls again after experiencing disruptions due to the winter storm.
A county spokesperson says AT&T was able to locate the internal issue and resolve the connection.
AT&T and DeSoto County officials have been testing the network to ensure calls are going through.
If there is ever a time when callers are unable to get through on 911, the numbers below are still available and monitored by the same 911 call takers.
- City of Southaven – (662) 393-0228
- City of Olive Branch – (662) 895-4111
- City of Horn Lake – (662) 393-6174
- City of Hernando – (662) 469-5550
- Desoto County Sheriff, Fire, and EMS – (662) 469-8027
