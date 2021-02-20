Memphis International Airport resuming passenger flights today

Memphis International Airport resuming passenger flights today
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 7:36 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is resuming passenger flights Saturday afternoon after winter weather in the Mid-South caused issues with the airport’s water pressure.

The passenger terminal will open at 3 p.m.

Related | Memphis International Airport experiencing low water pressure

Officials say the water pressure issue has not been resolved but Memphis Light, Gas and Water is continuing to work on repairing the system.

MEM has set up temporary restroom facilities outside of the B ticketing lobby and the ramp outside of the A and C concourses.

Water pressure problems at Memphis airport

MEM says airline schedules will likely change to adjust to its opening time. Airlines are responsible for ticketing and scheduling updates.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.