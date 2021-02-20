Not as cold tonight but still below freezing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures went above freezing this afternoon and allowed some melting on the roads. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s area-wide this evening.
TONIGHT: Clear but not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Sunday will start with sunshine, then clouds will move in by late afternoon ahead of the next system. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s and winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph. Showers will move through Sunday night and exit before sunrise Monday. Lows will drop into the mid 30s by Monday morning.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The warming trend continues with highs in the low 50s Monday and in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks dry with sun returning for the first half of the week. Clouds will increase Thursday but shower chances look very low at this time. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s all week.
