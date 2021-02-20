Record cold temps to start followed by a warmer afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures fell into the single digits and lower teens across the Mid-South this morning, which means we beat the old record of 13 degrees in Memphis set back in 1958. After the record cold temperatures this morning, temperatures will rise much higher than we’ve felt in a while. High temperatures will continue to trend warmer all weekend and into next week. A cold front will bring rain Sunday night into very early Monday, rain will exit before temperatures fall below freezing.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with a light southeast wind and afternoon highs near 40.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the upper 20s.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of showers by evening and overnight along with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and lows near 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 40s.