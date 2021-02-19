Record cold tonight followed by a big warm up

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and lows near 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 40s.