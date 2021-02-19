Record cold tonight followed by a big warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall into the single digits in many parts of the Mid-South overnight and likely breaking long standing record lows. Patchy freezing fog could also be an issue after midnight and before sunrise Saturday morning. Fortunately, much warmer temperatures will settle in soon.
TONIGHT: A few clouds with patchy freezing fog, a light to calm wind, and overnight lows in the single digits to low to mid teens.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a light southeast wind and afternoon highs near 40.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the upper 20s.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of showers by evening and overnight along with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and lows near 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
