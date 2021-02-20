Second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Monday, SCHD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County Health Department is opening more appointments for second COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The health department said the new appointments are available for anyone who hasn’t scheduled a second-shot appointment.
Anyone needing the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can make appointments for the Appling Inspection Site at 2355 Appling City Cove on Monday, Feb. 22.
Slots are not available for people who had an appointment that was rescheduled due to weather, SCHD said.
All appointments that were canceled by inclement weather will be rescheduled for the week of February 23-27 at the same time and original location.
The health department said you will receive an email notifying you of your new appointment date.
“Everyone with an appointment scheduled at Appling City Cove, the Pipkin Building, Germantown Baptist Church or SWTCC Whitehaven Center that was canceled due to inclement weather will automatically be rescheduled to an appointment at the same location, same day of the week, and same time during the week of February 23 – 27, 2021. They will receive an email that lists the date of their rescheduled appointment. There is no need to reschedule those appointments,” Carr said in an email.
