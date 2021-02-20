Some restaurants choose to remain closed, open after boil water advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s heavy snowfall has caused many businesses in the Mid-South to shut down.
Many had plans to re-open Friday or this weekend until another blow courtesy of MLGW and the Shelby County Health Department.
“It was just another slap in the face, you know but I understand safety is first,” said Trap Fusion restaurant co-owner, Monique Williams.
An icy parking lot at Trinity Commons in Cordova was supposed to welcome back customers to Trap Fusion Saturday.
The restaurant whose menu pays homage to the city’s hip-hop culture and slang at two locations in Whitehaven and Cordova hasn’t been open since last Saturday.
Williams said, “Now we’ve had to shut down an entire week which means we have not been able to pay our staff. They haven’t been able to come to work.”
He altered her plans to re-open Saturday after MLGW issued a Precautionary boil water advisory leading to the Shelby County Health Department to issue a health directive saying in part:
Until MLGW’s boil water advisory ends, all MLGW customer businesses that provide prepared food and/or beverages must remain closed if they are unable to boil water before using it to prepare any food or beverage for public consumption.This includes discontinuing any use of ice-machines that directly use tap water.
Some restaurants opted to reopen such as Blues City Cafe on Beale Street.
The restaurant’s Facebook page said they are serving canned drinks, bottled water and using plastic utensils.
In Cooper-Young several restaurants remained closed, but Young Avenue Deli and Celtic Crossing decided to re-open.
Kooky-Canuck told WMC Action News 5 both of their locations will remain closed until the advisory is lifted.
The restaurant’s owner, Shawn Danko said he doesn’t think he can operate safely within the advisory and is concerned he would be offering a subpar product.
Williams said, “Yeah, it’s very confusing, you know like how do you do this and comply with all the rules and regulations and not put yourself or your employees at risk and especially our customers.”
Customers will have to wait just a little while longer to try a “Skinny Pimp” hot dog or Boss Man Pasta, at least for now.
Many restaurant owners want to know when that boil water advisory will be lifted, but right now that is undetermined.
