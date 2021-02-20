Stepping Up: Memphis restaurants help feed the need during winter storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Memphians is stepping up in these historically cold temperatures to help feed those in need.
Volunteers with The Red Balloon Project have been working with local restaurants like Babalu, Tsunami and Erling Jensen to provide hot meals at the city’s three warming centers.
A vital service when the city has so much already on its plate.
“To get food to those who are suffering, I know it doesn’t fix all of our problems but I do know it can make the soul warm if even if only for a moment,” said Red Ballon Project Founder Amanda Johnson.
“I’m in a position that I can do a service and really really enjoy it,” said restaurant owner Erling Jensen.
Now The Red Balloon Project is asking for your help to keep the food coming.
It’s asking for donations to help cover the cost of lunches this Sunday and Monday.
The group is also looking for any restaurants that would be willing to partner with them for future projects.
If you are interested in donating, visit https://bit.ly/2M7XgTk.
