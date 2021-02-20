TDH: Under 1,000 virus-related hospitalizations reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with 51 virus-related deaths statewide.
Tennessee has had 764,008 total cases and 11,115 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 736,300 of those cases are now considered inactive.
There are currently 997 Tennesseans hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
During Friday’s Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force meeting, health leaders announced 1,315 vaccine doses were discarded after expiring this week. However, more than 2,000 doses were saved and given away to teachers and others in need.
Shelby County Health Department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with two more virus-related deaths countywide.
Health department locations and many businesses have been closed this week because of the winter storm, meaning testing has slowed.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has administered more than 1 million coronavirus tests.
Shelby County has had 86,779 total cases and 1,454 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Over 83,000 of those cases are now considered inactive.
There are currently 1,747 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department is opening the Whitehaven site this weekend to provide make-up vaccination appointments. Shelby County vaccination sites are currently closed through Saturday due to severe winter weather conditions.
More than 103,600 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Shelby County. About 74,000 people have gotten at least one dose and 29,237 have gotten two doses.
Along with a presumptive positive UK variant of COVID-19 in Shelby County, there’s also a presumptive positive for the Brazilian strain in Shelby County. Both are currently under investigation and has not been officially confirmed.
Coronavirus vaccines are now available to those ages 65 and up and teachers in Shelby County.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
According to the health department, the test positivity rate has dropped to 6.4 percent. This rate has been dropping over the past few weeks. Health officials say the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 178 inmates and 163 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 288 detainees and 350 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
The Shelby County Health Department has listed four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
