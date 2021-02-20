TVA voluntarily reduces output at Allen gas plant to conserve water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In response to MLGW’s boil and conserve water order, TVA is voluntarily reducing output at the Allen gas plant.
TVA is the largest consumer of MLGW water, and they’re quickly stepping in to do their part.
“By taking the steam turbine generator offline, the reduction of water for the combined cycle process will help MLGW to better serve their residential customers, and this action protects TVA’s ability to continue to serve the load demand and provide power to the residents of Memphis,” the company spokesperson stated.
The plant said it will continue to operate its two combustion turbines in “simple cycle mode” which allows them to produce generation at a reduced rate of up to 700 megawatts.
“TVA does not expect any interruption of power supply to the area, as we have multiple delivery points for reliable electricity to Memphis and diverse generation sources in our extensive portfolio.”
