Increasing clouds today & rain will arrive tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will see sunshine today but it will be early in the day before a cold front approaches and brings more clouds and eventually rain tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s but breezy and rain will arrive tonight and move out before sunrise Monday morning.
TODAY: Clouds will thicken this afternoon, highs in the low to mid 50s and windy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers will move through and exit before sunrise with lows falling into the lower 30s by Monday morning and breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: After we dry out on Monday we will stay dry for awhile and temperatures will continue to warm through midweek with highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Thursday with a slight chance of a few showers and cooler with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 40s.
