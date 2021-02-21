Increasing clouds today & rain will arrive tonight

THE WEEK AHEAD: After we dry out on Monday we will stay dry for awhile and temperatures will continue to warm through midweek with highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Thursday with a slight chance of a few showers and cooler with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 40s.