Tipton County woman reported missing after overnight crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a 39-year-old Tiffany Leopard who went missing around early Sunday morning.
Officials say Leopard left her home around 1 a.m. and was involved in a car accident on Marshall Road.
TCSO believes she may have injured her head after falling on ice while trying to get out of her vehicle.
She was last seen walking toward Highway 51 and has not been heard from since, according to TCSO.
Memphis Police Department aviation unit is assisting in the search.
Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Tipton County Central Dispatch at (901) 475-4300.
