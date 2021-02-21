Vaccinations resume in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reopened its Whitehaven vaccination site at Southwest Tennessee Community College Saturday.
People who had scheduled appointments at Southwest on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 were able to get their shots.
The health department doubled the number of volunteers on site.
Volunteers like Michael and Melissa Reddoch were happy to lend their time.
“Part of it was shoveling snow and part of it was getting the tents and everything ready, but it was a pleasant great experience,” said Michael Reddoch.
“I just think we want to do our part. The city needs to roll out the vaccinations and get everybody taken care of so we can get back on track,” said Melissa Reddoch.
The health department said if you had an appointment there’s no need for you to do anything.
They say you will receive an email notifying you of your new appointment date.
People whose appointments were originally set for Tuesday, Thursday or Friday of this past week have been rescheduled for Sunday.
Those with appointments originally set for Wednesday, Feb. 17 will now be able to get their shots on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
All other vaccination sites, including Appling, Germantown Baptist Church and the Pipkin Building, will remain closed through the weekend.
When they reopen, they will take appointments that had been scheduled for the previous week.
“I think the important thing is to stress logistics and really good planning and we have a really solid team throughout Shelby County,” said Dr. LaSonya Hall, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Mayor Lee Harris.
Elsewhere across the Mid-South, Mississippi canceled its drive-thru vaccination sites in DeSoto and Panola counties Saturday.
State health leaders said appointments will be rescheduled next week and patients will be notified by email or phone.
Meanwhile, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking vaccine sites like pharmacies to schedule “as many appointments as possible” this weekend to get caught up on vaccinations.
