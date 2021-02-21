Windy with rain moving in tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds have already started to move in and thicken up across the Mid-South. Rain will arrive along a cold front tonight and winds will stay gusty. The rain will continue to fall overnight but will exit before sunrise Monday morning and temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front Monday.
TONIGHT: Windy, with showers that will move through tonight and exit before sunrise. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s by Monday morning. Winds will be out of the southwest tonight at 10-20 mph and gusting.
TOMORROW: Skies will gradually become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph, highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s along with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: After we dry out on early Monday we will stay dry for a while and temperatures will continue to warm through midweek with highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Thursday but rain looks to hold off until Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the lower 50s and lows near 40.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and rain chances will be possible both days. Right now rain chances look slight on Saturday but could increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 both days with lows in the 50s.
