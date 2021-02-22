Best Life: Four foods that make you the fattest

Another weight-gaining culprit is cereal. Most cereals are high in refined sugar and low in fiber, so you may need a couple of bowls of cereal before feeling full. Instead, look to eggs and toast for a more fulfilling meal with fewer calories. And that syrup that you love for your pancakes and waffles may not actually be maple syrup, but really a mixture of artificial flavors, caramel color, and high-fructose corn syrup. A study out of Princeton University found rats that consumed high-fructose corn syrup gained more weight than those with table sugar.