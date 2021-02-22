Breakdown: Why snow melt can be a long process

While several factors can play a role in snow melt, the primary factors are air temperature and the sun angle, the higher the sun angle the better for melting. As temperatures climb above freezing, heat from the sun begins to melt the snow and the higher the angle the more intense the sunlight, the faster it melts. The top layer absorbs the heat, causing the snow crystals to disintegrate. At first, the crystals will attach to individual water droplets. These drops will eventually cause some melting in the upper snow layers. Since snow melts from the top down, this process is repeated and each layer melts away.