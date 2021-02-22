Car batteries selling fast during winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lot of people took to their cars this past week to find their car batteries weren’t working up to their potential or were just completely dead.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau had car batteries flying off the shelves due to this latest cold weather.
Store Manager Steven Northern said they’ve sold around 75 batteries since this past weekend.
He said they are a little low on some batteries but are replenishing them as fast as they can.
“We haven’t been able to get out replenishment order as often as usual,” Northern said. “We usually get a truck every night. We went two or three days without a truck, we got a truck two days ago and one yesterday and we’re actually running extra trucks this weekend to take care of this shipping issue so we can get replenished to get these batteries out to our customers.”
He said just because they might be out of a battery, doesn’t mean they can’t get one in stock if you are needing one.
“(We’re) Just a little on the more popular sizes and stuff like that. And if we need to order one in for somebody, we have other stores that we can pull from and we can get them for you.”
They have also been selling a lot of wiper blades during this cold winter weather week as well. Something they are replenishing as they sell them also.
