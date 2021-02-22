Child drowns after sliding into pond while sledding in west Tennessee

MCNAIRY COUNY, Tenn. (WMC) - An afternoon of sledding turned deadly over the weekend in McNairy County.
Sheriff Guy Buck says a group of children were sledding down a hill in Selmer around 12:30 Sunday afternoon when a little girl between the ages of 6 and 8 slid into a pond.
Bystanders jumped in to save her but they were unsuccessful.
Buck says first responders used a boat to retrieve her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The girl’s name has not been released.
