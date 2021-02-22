Christ Community Health locations open for virtual visits due to water shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some locations a Christ Community Health are open only for virtual visits due to water shortages in the area.
The following locations are open for virtual visits only:
- The Broad Ave Medical Center
- Orange Mound
- Women’s Center
- All School-based Health Centers
The following locations are open for inpatient visits:
- Frayser
- Hickory Hill,
- Raleigh, Third Street,
- Operation Outreach
- East Jackson, TN
Christ Community Health added that all dental centers except Broad Avenue are open for emergency visits. Previously scheduled appointments will be rescheduled.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.