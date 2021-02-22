Christ Community Health locations open for virtual visits due to water shortage

(Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 11:07 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some locations a Christ Community Health are open only for virtual visits due to water shortages in the area.

The following locations are open for virtual visits only:

  • The Broad Ave Medical Center
  • Orange Mound
  • Women’s Center
  • All School-based Health Centers

The following locations are open for inpatient visits:

  • Frayser
  • Hickory Hill,
  • Raleigh, Third Street,
  • Operation Outreach
  • East Jackson, TN

Christ Community Health added that all dental centers except Broad Avenue are open for emergency visits. Previously scheduled appointments will be rescheduled.

