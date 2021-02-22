City of Memphis will follow strategy to fix pothole problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has released its strategy on how they plan to fix potholes across the city.
The recent winter storm has caused more potholes to develop across Memphis.
Memphis plans to double the number of crews to respond to the current pothole situation and will also utilize the necessary overtime.
Public Works Director Robert Knecht said he plans to shift these employees back to street/pothole repair duties as soon as possible and work the necessary overtime hours to address the need to combat the pothole problem.
This strategy will continue over the next 30 days.
Memphis uses two methods to repair potholes depending on the weather from one day to the next. The city said the most common repair method is the use of what is referred to as “Hot Mix Asphalt” the other is the use of what is referred to as “Cold Mix Asphalt.”
City leaders said hot mix asphalt is a better and more permanent method of making repairs, which also makes it more cost-effective.
Cold mix asphalt is used when hot mix asphalt isn’t available, typically on days whereby the temperature does not allow to produce hot mix asphalt.
Memphis owns and operates an asphalt plant. This means the city can produce hot mix asphalt year-round, weather permitting, and generally can make hot mix asphalt very cost-effectively.
City employees, including Memphis police officers, will report potholes as they see them. Residents are also encouraged to notify the City of Memphis of any potholes by contacting 311 or 636-6500.
Public Works’ said its goal is to have any pothole addressed within 5-10 business days.
