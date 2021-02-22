Downtown Shelby Co. Government buildings closed Tuesday due to water issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government buildings located in Downtown Memphis will be closed Tuesday due to ongoing water issues.
Affected buildings include:
- Shelby County Administration | 160 N. Main St.
- Shelby County Clerk | 150 Washington Ave.
- Shelby County Chancery Court | 140 Adams Ave.
- Old Courthouse | 140 Adams Ave.
- Offices located at 201 Poplar Ave.
- Shelby County Support Services| 584 Adams Ave.
- Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court | 140 Adams Ave.
- Shelby County Health Department | 814 Jefferson Ave.
- Juvenile Court | 616 Adams Ave.
The administration says it will monitor the situation closely and issue an update on reopening on a day-to-day basis.
