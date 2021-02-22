Downtown Shelby Co. Government buildings closed Tuesday due to water issues

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 6:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government buildings located in Downtown Memphis will be closed Tuesday due to ongoing water issues.

Affected buildings include:

  • Shelby County Administration | 160 N. Main St.
  • Shelby County Clerk | 150 Washington Ave.
  • Shelby County Chancery Court | 140 Adams Ave.
  • Old Courthouse | 140 Adams Ave.
  • Offices located at 201 Poplar Ave.
  • Shelby County Support Services| 584 Adams Ave.
  • Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court | 140 Adams Ave.
  • Shelby County Health Department | 814 Jefferson Ave.
  • Juvenile Court | 616 Adams Ave.

The administration says it will monitor the situation closely and issue an update on reopening on a day-to-day basis.

