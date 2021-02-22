Dry, mild & sunny afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The showers have moved out and it will be mild and sunny this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 50s. Our pattern will remain mild and dry through midweek.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and a northeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear tonight with lows falling into the mid 30s and winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 60 and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Thursday but rain looks to hold off until Thursday night and Friday. There will be scattered showers through the day Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the lower 50s and lows will be near 40.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and rain will be possible both days. Right now rain chances look slight on Saturday but could increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 both days with lows in the 50s.
