Food pantry looking to serve hundreds of families in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A food pantry hosted by Colonial Park United Methodist Church is looking to feed hundreds of families.
The food pantry will be Monday, starting at 9:00 am through 1:00 pm at 5330 Park Avenue. The event will begin at the Park Avenue entrance and will serve households via a drive-thru.
Food pantry volunteers will continue to serve the community every first and third Thursday of each month. Inclement weather forced the church to reschedule to the food pantry for Monday.
Church officials said the food pantry gives to 500-600 families each time.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.