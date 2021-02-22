MPD: Man accused of choking officer, tries to take gun during arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police said he strangled an officer and tried to take his gun.
Police responded to an ‘armed party’ call on Dupont Avenue near North Mclean in North Memphis earlier this month.
According to a police affidavit, Therman McCoy was tampering with a 1991 Toyota Camry when police arrived on the scene. Police said McCoy ran away on foot, then police began to chase him.
An officer caught up with McCoy after he fell from jumping a fence. Police said McCoy began to fight the officer and resist arrest.
During the struggle, police said McCoy strangled the officer with his forearm. The officer said that it got to a point that he couldn’t breathe.
While choking the officer, McCoy attempted to take the officer’s gun, according to the affidavit.
Additional officers arrived at the scene and McCoy was taken into custody.
McCoy has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting official detention, vandalism $1,000 or less, criminal attempt-aggravated robbery, and assault.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.