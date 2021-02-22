Memphis man charged after shooting man in the face, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man was arrested and charged after a deadly shooting in East Memphis.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Poplar at Walgreens, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said Devin Mitchell, who works as a security officer shot Michael Birdsong in the face after refusing to leave the store property.
According to the suspect, when he asked Birdsong to leave, he put his hands inside his pants.
Mitchell thought but he was reaching for a gun but told police Birdsong never pulled one out.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, officers reported.
Mitchell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to an affidavit from MPD.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.