Shelby Co. Health Dept. releases COVID-19 vaccine schedule for this week

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has released the COVID-19 vaccine schedule for the week of February 22 through February 27, 2021.
The health department said it’s partnering with other agencies to make-up vaccinations for those whose appointments were canceled due to inclement weather and some limited new appointment availabilities.
In a news release, the health department said everyone with an appointment scheduled at Appling City Cove, the Pipkin Building, Germantown Baptist Church or SWTCC Whitehaven Center that was canceled due to inclement weather will automatically be rescheduled to an appointment at the same location, the same day of the week, and same time during the week of February 22, 2021.
Each individual should get an email that specifies the date of their rescheduled appointment.
The health department is also making some new first and second-dose appointments available this week.
Sign up for an appointment by clicking here. If you don’t have internet access, call the health department’s vaccination hotline number: 901-222-7468 (SHOT) for assistance in setting an appointment. That hotline is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days per week.
Starting Wednesday, February 25, 2021, teachers, child care providers, and individuals age 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated and may sign up for vaccination appointments.
- February 23, 26 – 27: (2nd Doses Pfizer and Moderna) Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Avenue CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP. (Please only sign up for an appointment if you received the 1st dose on or before the date indicated on the signup link)
- February 24-25, 2021: (1st Dose Pfizer) Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Avenue CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP
- February 25 – 26, 2021: (1st Dose Pfizer) Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Road CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP
- February 27, 2021: (1st and 2nd Doses Pfizer and Moderna): Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Road CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP (Please only sign up for an appointment if you received the 1st dose on or before the date indicated on the signup link)
In addition, this Friday and Saturday, February 26 and 27, Shelby County Health Department will set up pop-up vaccination sites at two churches. These sites are for first doses only:
- February 26, 2021: (1st Doses Pfizer) Anointed Temple Of Praise 3939 Riverdale Road CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP
- February 27, 2021: (1st Doses Pfizer) Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP
