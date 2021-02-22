Shelby County COVID-19 testing slows, cases drop following winter storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases Monday and one more death.
As of Monday morning, the county has 1,527 active cases in the county. Shelby County has had 86,978 cases since the start of the pandemic last year, and 1,460 people have died.
Nearly 84,000 of the county’s cases are now considered inactive or recovered.
The county’s COVID-19 testing slowed recently after three winter storms shut down health department locations and health clinics off and on for more than a week. This update is based on results from just more than 1,000 tests between Sunday and Monday.
COVID-19 test positivity rate continues its decline. As of Feb. 21, the weekly test positivity rate was 6.4%. The rate peaked six weeks ago at 17.8%.
As of Monday, the health department is monitoring COVID-19 clusters at more than two dozen long-term care facilities, some of which have had multiple outbreaks.
According to the health department, more than 105,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the county with about 75,000 people receiving at least one dose.
Vaccinations eligibility opened Monday for people in phase 1b, including education staff and people 65 and older.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
