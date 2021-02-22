Showers early, but sunny and mild afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will be possible in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi through 6 am, but the rest of the day will be dry. Clouds will gradually clear over the next few hours, so this afternoon will feature sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 30s tonight.
TODAY: Skies will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High: 52 degrees. Winds: Northwest becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 35 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: After we dry out early Monday, we will stay rain free for several days and temperatures will continue to warm through midweek. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Thursday but rain looks to hold off until Friday. There will be scattered showers through out the day Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the lower 50s and lows will be near 40.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and rain will be possible both days. Right now rain chances look slight on Saturday but could increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 both days with lows in the 50s.
