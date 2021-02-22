Showers early, but sunny and mild afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: After we dry out early Monday, we will stay rain free for several days and temperatures will continue to warm through midweek. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Thursday but rain looks to hold off until Friday. There will be scattered showers through out the day Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the lower 50s and lows will be near 40.