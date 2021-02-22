TBI: 1 suspect injured, another on the run after Ripley officer-involved shooting

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued more details surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Ripley over the weekend.
Investigators say just after midnight Sunday an officer with Ripley Police Department was on patrol on Jefferson Street when he reportedly saw two people exit the vehicle in front of him and fire shots at an oncoming vehicle.
TBI says at least one person in the other vehicle returned fire and struck the officer’s patrol unit.
The officer then followed the initial vehicle onto Stardust Drive where the two suspects ran from the car. The driver, who has been identified as 18-year-old Demarco Taylor reportedly pulled his gun and the officer fired, striking the suspect.
Taylor was taken to the hospital. The passenger is still on the run, according to TBI.
A resident inside a home on Stardust Drive was also struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital.
TBI says no officers were injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
