Teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More people, including teachers, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday in Shelby County.
The county is moving into phase 1b of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes teachers, other childcare staff, and those 65 and older.
Some teachers at Shelby County Schools got vaccines early after doses were leftover due to winter weather closures.
But roughly 1,300 of those leftover doses were wasted.
The Shelby County Health Department said this next vaccination phase is expected to take a while. Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the health department said, “That’s literally thousands and thousands of people so it will take us several weeks to get through all the individuals in that category who want to have vaccines.”
The health department added that teachers should check with their districts about vaccination appointments. Since many appointments are being made through the districts directly.
If you had a vaccination appointment canceled last week due to winter storms, DO NOT make a new appointment. They are being rescheduled automatically.
And you should get a notification from the health department with your new date and time.
