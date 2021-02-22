Tennessee lawmakers OK legislation giving governor authority to require in-person learning at schools

“This is a victory for students and parents as every Tennessee family deserves the choice of in-person learning,” said Sen. Kelsey. “Allowing students to return to the classroom is long overdue as we have many students, especially low-income students, who are struggling this year and falling behind their peers. No one is saying that the governor should force students back into an atmosphere which they feel is unsafe. For those parents who want their children back into school, let’s follow the science, and the science says it’s safe.”