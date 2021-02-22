WATCH: MLGW gives update on water conditions

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 2:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with Memphis Light, Gas and Water are giving another live update on water conditions for its customers.

MLGW issued a boil water advisory late last week after harsh winter weather conditions caused several water main breaks across the city and water pressure issues.

The utility has been asking customers to boil their water before drinking, brushing their teeth or cooking.

At last check, MLGW said it is unsure when the advisory will be lifted.

A Water System Status Dashboard is released daily & posted here: https://bit.ly/3bobUhW

