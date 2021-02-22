Woman arrested for kidnapping own baby after losing custody, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a woman over the weekend for kidnapping her own baby.
Dominique Carney, 26, is the infant’s mother, but a police report says she has no rights to the one-month-old.
According to police, the baby’s grandmother reported the child missing Friday, saying she has court-ordered custody of the infant after the baby suffered a skull fracture in Carney’s care.
The court order was filed in Louisiana.
The baby’s grandmother said Carney claimed she was at the airport Friday after taking the baby without permission.
Police issued a City Watch, and according to the report, they believed Carney was trying to leave the state.
She was arrested Saturday in Memphis and the City Watch was canceled.
Carney is now charged with kidnapping and booked into jail on $50,000 bond.
